The Ruwais refinery in Abu Dhabi. For illustration purposes only Image Credit: Bloomberg

Brooge Petroleum & Gas Investment Co. and Sahara Energy Resources DMCC awarded a contract to Spain’s SENER group and Singapore-based Audex Pte. to build a new oil refinery in Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates.

The first phase of the planned 250,000 barrels a day refinery will be completed in the first quarter of 2020, the companies said in a joint statement. The refinery will produce bunker fuel that complies with new international laws that will cap sulfur content from next year.