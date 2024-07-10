bp, Mitsui & Co., Shell and TotalEnergies are to be awarded a 10 per cent equity stake each in the Ruwais LNG project with ADNOC retaining a 60 per cent majority stake. Separately, ADNOC has signed several new long-term LNG sales commitments with international partners, including for the delivery of 1 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) with Shell and 0.6mtpa with Mitusi & Co., taking the committed Ruwais LNG production capacity to 70 per cent.