Dubai: Saudi Arabia's e-commerce sector is experiencing growth, with 39,769 new businesses registered in the third quarter of this year, reflecting a 9.4 per cent increase compared to last year.

According to the latest data from the ministry of commerce, Riyadh topped the list with 16,274 registrations, followed by Mecca at 10,023 and the Eastern Province with 6,328. The regions of Medina and Qasim reported 1,897 and 1,302 registrations, respectively.

This growth underscores the Saudi Arabia’s shift toward a diversified, digitally driven economy, with e-commerce playing a vital role. Saudi Arabia now ranks among the top 10 countries worldwide for e-commerce expansion.

Additionally, the commercial sector saw a remarkable 62 per cent rise in the issuance of commercial records in the third quarter compared to the same period last year, as reported by the ministry of commerce.

Riyadh led with 53,150 registrations, followed by Mecca with 24,482 and the Eastern Province with 19,840. The Qassim and Asir regions recorded 6,973 and 6,542 registrations, respectively.