Dubai: Abu Dhabi based hospital operator Burjeel Holdings will manage all of the healthcare facilities announced in the new Egyptian ‘city’ of Ras El Hekma, located on the country’s north coast.
Burjeel Holdings, whose brands include Medeor, LLH and Lifecare, thus adds a second overseas market, after entering Saudi Arabia last year.
The confirmation of Egypt came about after Abu Dhabi based master-developer was confirmed to build up Ras El Hekma, which is expected to tap direct investments totaling $35 billion. Spanning over 170 million square meters, the project includes residential and commercial real estate as well as those that are focused on being tourist attractions.
The area will accommodate up to 2 million residents and feature a free zone, investment areas, and five marinas, ‘making it one of the greenest cities on the Mediterranean with 25% of the area dedicated to open spaces’.
Decisions on the number of healthcare facilities to be managed at the city will take longer to confirm. According to Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, non-executive Chairman of Burjeel Holdings, "We are excited to work with Modon Holding on this transformative project. Our involvement in the development of Ras El Hekma reflects our ongoing efforts to expand our services and bring advanced healthcare technologies to Egypt’s North Coast, benefiting both residents and visitors."