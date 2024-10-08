Dubai: Abu Dhabi based hospital operator Burjeel Holdings will manage all of the healthcare facilities announced in the new Egyptian ‘city’ of Ras El Hekma, located on the country’s north coast.

The confirmation of Egypt came about after Abu Dhabi based master-developer was confirmed to build up Ras El Hekma, which is expected to tap direct investments totaling $35 billion. Spanning over 170 million square meters, the project includes residential and commercial real estate as well as those that are focused on being tourist attractions.

The area will accommodate up to 2 million residents and feature a free zone, investment areas, and five marinas, ‘making it one of the greenest cities on the Mediterranean with 25% of the area dedicated to open spaces’.