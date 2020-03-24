Valued at $40m, the project will be built at Moveyeid and connect to four existing wells

It was earlier this year that Sharjah announced discovery of a new natural gas field at Mahani - its first since the 1980s. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Dubai: Sharjah’s Moveyeid gas storage surface facility project has been awarded to Petrofac Facilities Management International. The value of the project is $40 million, and will feature a new high-pressure compressor facility, a high-pressure pipeline and flow lines to four existing wells in the Moveyeid Field.

Additional project scope also includes drilling horizontal legs in existing wells, and potentially drilling new wells in 2023.

Earlier this year, Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC) and its partner Eni announced the discovery of natural gas and condensate onshore in Sharjah. The discovery, named “Mahani”, comes within the first year of the partnership and represents the first onshore discovery of gas in the emirate since the early 1980s.

Storage as a priority

Gas storage has been on the Sajaa Asset agenda since 2003. A gas storage pilot test has been in progress since 2017 with the purpose to prove the concept of the project and to optimize the final project design.

SNOC plans to implement the project in phases, with the surface facilities to be commissioned by the end of 2020 and drilling in 2023.

“SNOC owns the ideal reservoir for such a project in terms of size, proximity to pipeline infrastructure, connectivity and composition,” said Hatem Al Mosa, CEO of Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC). “However, the historic chronic shortage of gas to provide the cushion gas prevented the project from becoming a reality at that time.