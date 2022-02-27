Dubai: Saudi Arabia has discovered multiple conventional and unconventional gas fields across the Kingdom, energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said.
The fields were found in the central area of the Kingdom, in the Empty Quarter region, near the northern border and in the eastern region, he said.
State-run Saudi Aramco discovered a field in the central region 180km southeast of the capital Riyadh, with a flow rate of 27 MMcf/d and 3,300 b/d of condensate, the minister said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency.
Aramco also discovered a gas field in the Empty Quarter desert, 70km southwest of the Shaybah oil field, with a flow rate of 31 MMcf/d, and another field in the Empty Quarter lying 120km southwest of Shaybah at a flow rate of 16.9 MMcf/d and 50 b/d of condensate.
Along the northern border, Aramco found an unconventional gas field 71km southeast of the city of Arar, with a flow rate of 2 MMcf/d and 295 b/d of condensate.
A second unconventional gas field was discovered south of the Ghawar oil field, the world’s biggest, with a flow rate at one well reaching 5.8 MMcf/d and 24 b/d of condensate, and a second well at 11.6 MMcf/d and 169 b/d of condensate, and another well at 9.25 MMcf/d, the minister added.