QatarEnergy CEO and Qatar's Minister of Energy Saad al-Kaabi spoke to media on Tuesday and said Qatar will supply up to 2 million tonnes of LNG annually to Germany for 15 years.
QatarEnergy and ConocoPhillips on Tuesday signed an agreement to export liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Germany for at least 15 years starting 2026, QatarEnergy's CEO said. With the deal, Qatar aims to "contribute to efforts to support energy security in Germany and Europe."
The deal will provide Germany with 2 million tonnes of LNG annually, arriving from Ras Laffan in Qatar to Germany's northern LNG terminal of Brunsbuettel.
"Germany represents the largest gas market in Europe ... and we are committed to support its energy security," Saad al-Kaabi said in a joint news conference with ConocoPhillips.