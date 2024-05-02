King Abdullah Economic City: Lucid Group and King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding dedicated to advancing electric vehicle technology in the Kingdom.

Under the partnership, Lucid Group and KACST will collaborate on joint research using KACST services, facilities, and products for dedicated research into advanced battery technologies and materials and studies in aerodynamic, autonomous driving, and artificial intelligence technologies.

The partnership will also include testing research into electric vehicles and evaluating their performance to ensure their adaptation to the Kingdom's climatic conditions.

Speaking about the partnership, Faisal Sultan, Vice President and Managing Director Middle East, Lucid Group said: "Lucid's goal is to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating advanced technologies. This MOU marks a key step towards achieving this vision, acting as a catalyst to advance and elevate the entire EV industry and inspire the adoption of sustainable transportation in support of the Kingdom's vision for a more sustainable and diversified economy."

Dr. Talal bin Ahmed Al-Sudairi, Senior Vice President of KACST for Research and Development Sector, added: "Using our state-of-the-art facilities, the research conducted under this project will advance electric vehicles systems and aid the development of technologies to support autonomous driving, in line with national aspirations for research, development and innovation in the energy and industry sector."