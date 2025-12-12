GOLD/FOREX
US sanctions six ships as Washington escalates pressure on Venezuela

Venezuela accuses US of 'blatant theft' after seizure of oil tanker Skipper

This screen grab from a video posted by US Attorney General Pam Bondi on her X account on December 10, 2025 shows what Bondi says is the execution of "a seizure warrant for a crude oil tanker used to transport sanctioned oil from Venezuela and Iran" off the coast of Venezuela on December 10.
​The US intensified its campaign against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday, sanctioning six additional ships and shipping companies linked to illicit oil transport just a day after seizing the tanker Skipper off Venezuela's coast, the BBC reported.

Seizure operation details

US forces from the USS Gerald R. Ford carrier executed the raid on December 10, deploying two helicopters with 10 Coast Guard members, 10 Marines, and special operations personnel.

They boarded the Skipper, a 20-year-old vessel previously sanctioned in 2022 for smuggling Iranian oil to fund terrorist groups like Iran's Revolutionary Guard-Quds Force.

The tanker, crewed mostly by Russians, had loaded 1.1 million barrels of PDVSA crude at Puerto José around December 4-5, valued at roughly $78 million.

Attorney General Pam Bondi released video of troops rappelling onto the deck, confirming a seizure warrant for sanctioned Venezuelan and Iranian oil tied to terrorism financing.

White House plans and Caracas backlash

The White House intends to redirect Skipper to a US port and seize its cargo, with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stating the US "does intend to get the oil" via legal process. President Trump suggested keeping it during questioning.

Venezuela condemned the action as "international piracy" and "blatant theft," with Maduro vowing his country would never become an "oil colony."

Broader sanctions and shadow fleet

According to US media including ABC, the new Treasury sanctions target companies like:

  • Myra Marine Limited,

  • Arctic Voyager Incorporated,

  • Power Limited,

  • Great Limited,

  • Sino Services Limited, and

  • Full Happy Limited.

In effect, the US would blocking their vessels from international business.

These could hit Maduro relatives and firms in a "shadow fleet" shuttling sanctioned oil from Venezuela, Iran, and Russia — often to China, the top importer.

The Skipper had spoofed its location across Iran, China, and Venezuela routes, per maritime trackers.

Further seizures loom to choke Maduro's finances amid US military buildup and drug boat strikes.

Maduro accuses US of 'theft'

On Wednesday, Caracas accused Washington of "blatant theft" after US President Donald Trump announced the seizure of a large oil tanker off the Venezuelan coast.

Venezuela "strongly denounces and condemns what constitutes blatant theft and an act of international piracy, publicly announced by the President of the United States," the country's foreign ministry said in a statement.

