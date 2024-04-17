Dubai: The UAE manufacturer Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) will work in alliance with Masdar, the clean energy entity, to create 'low-carbon aluminium growth opportunities'. The partners will also turn their attention to extensive decarbonsation in the aluminium industry.

Masdar and EGA will work on joint development of renewable energy projects, with 'potential battery storage and green hydrogen production and storage' options. This will be in support of the decarbonisation of EGA’s existing operations in the UAE - and any future operations in the country.

There are also possibilities to work overseas where Masdar will support EGA to power new aluminium production facilities with renewable energy sources. "Aluminium production is energy-intensive, and generating the electricity required using fossil fuels accounts for about 60 per cent of the global aluminium industry’s greenhouse gas emissions," said a statement.

Masdar develops and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects around the world.

According to Mohamed Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar, “Strong partnerships such as this are exactly what the world needs to accelerate our path to 'Net Zero'.

"When organisations combine their knowledge and resources to help decarbonise vital industries, we not only protect the environment but we also boost the economy."

EGA produces one-in-every 25 tonnes of aluminium made worldwide. Its production is the biggest 'Made in-the-UAE' export after oil and gas.

“Aluminium plays an essential role in decarbonisation economy-wide, which is why demand for this metal has the potential to grow by as much as 80 per cent by 2050," said Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, CEO of Emirates Global Aluminium.

"EGA’s alliance with Masdar, another UAE industrial champion and a global leader in clean energy, should unlock opportunities to decarbonise our existing operations including further expanding our production of 'CelestiAL' solar aluminium, and secure low-carbon growth."