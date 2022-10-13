Dubai: The Netherlands-based Lightyear displayed its latest electric car at the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park on Thursday.
The Dutch high-tech company is the world’s first long-range production-ready solar electric vehicle, and is known for developing the world’s most aerodynamic production car.
Lightyear 0 was unveiled in Sharjah as part of an MoU between SRTIP and Lightyear to boost its growing international presence outside of the Netherlands.
The two parties will explore a range of activities including the establishment of Lightyear testing facilities and sales and service support across the region. Both entities will also set up university research exchange programmes on solar-powered EVs, and advance policy initiatives which support government incentives for electric vehicles, including solar-extended EVs.
“UAE is already the world’s third largest producer of solar power, making it the perfect place to test and prove Lightyear’s solar extender solutions for EVs,” said Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SRTI Park. “We are confident that Lightyear’s presence at SRTI Park will spark interest among all countries in the region to embrace EVs.”