Abu Dhabi: A senior Italian official has been elected as the director-general of the Abu Dhabi-based International Renewable Energy Agency (Irena), Gulf News has learned.
Francesco La Camera, director-general of the Italian Ministry of Environment, won the required two-third votes of total votes polled in the election held on Sunday evening at the 9th Assembly of the agency, official sources told Gulf News.
The Irena, the only intergovernmental agency headquartered in the Middle East, elected the top official as the current director-general Adnan Z Ameen’s official tenure ends soon.