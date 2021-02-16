Dubai: Ras Al Khaimah has roped in an Indian government-owned entity to launch renewable energy projects in the emirate.
Energy Efficiency Services Ltd. (EESL) Group - the Indian entity that lays claim to be the world’s biggest energy service company - will work with Ras Al Kahimah Municipality to spread these clean energy initiatives. Both will come up with a programme framework and which will then be developed and implemented jointly.
EESL will channel investments and develop customised project models relevant to Ras Al Khaimah. The collaboration is expected to make significant contribution to the emirate’s ‘Energy Efficiency and Renewables Strategy 2040’.
30%Extent of energy savings forecast from the new initiative
It targets 30 per cent energy savings, another 20 per cent from water, and 20 per cent contribution through electricity from renewable sources by 2040.
“Our expertise in handling the world’s largest energy efficiency portfolio and Ras Al Khaimah Municipality’s local experience and technical skills will synergise perfectly to create lasting positive impact in the region,” said Saurabh Kumar, Executive Vice-Chairperson, EESL Group.