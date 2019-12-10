Dubai: The Emirates National Oil Company Group (Enoc), today announced the signing of an evergreen aviation fuel supply agreement with Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the largest commercial oil and gas company in India.

The strategic agreement builds on the strong partnership that Enoc and IOC have fostered over the last two years. With the evergreen contract, IOC will provide aviation fuel to Enoc’s customers flying to and from 34 Indian airports.

Commenting on the announcement, Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Enoc, said, “Our agreement with IOC marks another milestone in our global expansion plans. It also underlines the Group’s strong competencies, which is reflected in the success of our ongoing partnership with IOC in various industry sectors, including marine lubricants.”

“With the UAE-India ties gaining momentum, underpinned by strong bilateral trade and partnerships in multiple sectors, the new agreement will further enable us to add value to our aviation customers that link the two nations,” he added.

Enoc’s partnership with IOC also includes one of the largest collaborations in the global marine lubricant sector. The two entities are leading joint R&D efforts to develop cylinder oil that is compliant with the International Maritime Organisation’s regulation capping the global fuel sulphur limit at 0.5 per cent, effective January 1, 2020, thereby contributing to technical, commercial, operational and environmental efficiencies in ocean transportation.