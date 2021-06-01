Dubai: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is notching up steady progress at the Dh1.42 billion Hatta hydroelectric power plant, having touched the 23 per cent project mark. The plant will have a production capacity of 250 megawatts (MW) and a lifespan of 80 years.
“This project supports Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 to provide 75 per cent of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of DEWA. “The project is part of DEWA’s initiative to provide innovative job opportunities for the people of Hatta.”
The tunnelling operations at the location are complete. Each tunnel is 500 metre long. The project has so far recorded more than 3.5 million safe working hours without injuries.
DEWA is implementing two projects in Hatta – the ‘Dubai Summit’ and ‘Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls’. The Dubai Summit includes the construction of a 5.4-kilometre cable car to transport tourists to the summit of Um Al-Nesoor. At 1,300 metres above sea level, it is the highest natural summit in Dubai. The project is expected to be a major tourist attraction in the UAE.
The cable car route passes over the Hatta Dam Lake and the Upper Dam Lake for the hydroelectric power station, as well as through mountains, ending at the summit of Um Al Nesoor.
The ‘Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls’ project will use the slope of the upper dam to create a natural waterfall. A waterway will be built along the parking area below the dam. The water used in the waterfall will be collected at the end of the stream, recycled and pumped back to the top of the dam. The area will be developed to create recreational spaces and restaurants.