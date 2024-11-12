Dubai: Dubai toll gate operator Salik has partnered strategically with Liva, a leading multi-line insurer in the GCC. The partnership will offer tailored insurance solutions to drivers in the UAE and streamline the renewal process for greater convenience and efficiency.

Salik will leverage its comprehensive database to provide value-added services to customers by sending timely reminders to mitigate insurance coverage lapses and ensure timely vehicle registration renewals. These notifications will include a link directing customers to a Liva-managed portal, where the motor insurance policy can be renewed in a few simple steps.

Ibrahim Haddad, Salik CEO, said: "We are delighted to partner with Liva to enable a seamless and convenient motor insurance renewal process for our customers, providing an advanced lifestyle that reflects digital progress and innovative solutions in the Emirate of Dubai.

While tolling remains our core business, we are quickly proving that we have the capacity and capabilities to deliver a wide range of mobility-related technology solutions, as we continue to unlock new opportunities for further product diversification and growth," Haddad added.

Salik's partnership with Liva is expected to support its efforts to expand its business in the market and offer value-added services to customers, which will enhance revenue growth and set new standards for digital insurance services.