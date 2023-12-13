Dubai: The UN-led Conference of Parties 28 (COP28) conference in the UAE adopted the landmark ‘UAE Consensus’ on climate change on Wednesday, December 13.

Representatives from 197 countries, in addition to the EU, approved the UAE Consensus – which contains language on fossil fuels for the first time ever.

“Over the last two weeks, we have worked very hard to secure a better future for our people and our planet,” said COP28 President Sultan Al Jaber.

The hall erupted in loud cheers and saw a standing ovation after the COP President said, “We have language on fossil fuels in our final agreement for the first-time ever.” The new Global Stocktake, released early Wednesday morning, asked countries to transition away from fossil fuels to hit net zero by 2050.

"In unity and solidarity, we will walk the new path the UAE Consensus has set for the world. Together, we will follow our North Star," said Al Jaber.

"We leave Dubai with our heads held high and our work goes on in unity and solidarity. We will secure the future of this beautiful planet for the many generations to come," said Al Jaber.

Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), said, “Whilst we didn't turn the page on the fossil fuel era in Dubai, this outcome is the beginning of the end.”