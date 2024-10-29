Dubai: Net profits for the ADNOC petrochemicals entity Borouge shot up in double-digits, with the nine-month tally at $908 million, up 27%. For the July to end September phase, the profit total was $328, this time featuring a sharp 16% year-on-year increase.
This is the fifth successive quarter of gains for the company.
“The third quarter (of 2024) was distinguished by record production levels and our highest-ever sales volume,” said Hazeem Sultan Al Suwaidi, CEO. “We are accelerating our growth trajectory through transformational production capacity increases.
More to follow...