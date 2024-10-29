Stock-Borouge-(ADNOC)
Borouge, which is a JV between ADNOC and Borealis, saw record production levels during the third quarter, and which showed up on the bottom-line too. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Net profits for the ADNOC petrochemicals entity Borouge shot up in double-digits, with the nine-month tally at $908 million, up 27%. For the July to end September phase, the profit total was $328, this time featuring a sharp 16% year-on-year increase.

This is the fifth successive quarter of gains for the company.

“The third quarter (of 2024) was distinguished by record production levels and our highest-ever sales volume,” said Hazeem Sultan Al Suwaidi, CEO. “We are accelerating our growth trajectory through transformational production capacity increases.

More to follow...