Abu Dhabi: ADNOC Distribution plans to expand its network of fuel stations in the UAE, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia, and launch more fast electric vehicle chargers as part of its five-year growth and expansion strategy.

This was mentioned by Engineer Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO of ADNOC Distribution, in statements on the sidelines of the second and final day of the Make It in the Emirates Forum. He added that the company aims to expand its network of filling stations from 840 currently in the UAE, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia to around 1,000 stations over the next five years.