Dubai: The UAE’s Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure is teaming up with Etihad Water and Electricity (Etihad WE) to create an electric vehicle charging network in the country. This is the first EV charging network to be fully owned by the government.

“The new partnership between MOEI and Etihad WE will ensure the UAE can meet current demand for EV infrastructure and make it easier for UAE residents to go green,” said a statement.

Further plans related to the new entity – UAEV – will be announced by end of 2024.

“In 2023, we saw a rise in EV adoption in the UAE,” said Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at MoEI and Chairman of UAEV. “By expanding our EV infrastructure, we ensure the country is equipped to support those who have already purchased an EV and make the prospect of switching to EV attractive.”

The UAEV’s target is to deploy 100 chargers by end of 2024 and over 1,000 chargers by 2030.

“UAEV embodies the power of partnership between government and industry, and aims to provide vital electric vehicle infrastructure to boost adoption of EVs, energize communities, and unleash the economic potential of the UAE,” said Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure.