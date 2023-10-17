Dubai: Real estate company Miral has signed an agreement with Emerge to develop a 524-kilowatt peak (kWp) solar photovoltaic project on the Yas Bay Waterfront in Abu Dhabi as it seeks to tap into clean energy.
As per the agreement, up to 920 solar modules will be installed at the leisure destination on Yas Island. Emerge, a joint venture between UAE’s Masdar and France’s EDF, will deliver a turnkey solution, including finance, design, procurement, construction, operations, and maintenance of the solar modules for 30 years. The project is designed to offset 450 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually.
We’re delighted to join forces with Emerge once again to implement this innovative solar project at Yas Bay, as part of our commitment to the UAE’s strategic initiative to achieve Net Zero by 2050. This project will set a benchmark in supplying clean energy to power Yas Bay and further position Yas Island as a top global destination.”
This marks the third collaboration between Miral and Emerge. In March 2023, Miral Group inaugurated Abu Dhabi's largest solar rooftop project at Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi. This project incorporated approximately 16,000 solar modules across the theme park’s roof area of 36,000 square meters, producing nearly 40 per cent of its annual energy demand and holding 7-megawatt peak (MWp) capacity. In 2022, Miral and Emerge signed an agreement to deploy on-site solar energy systems at the SeaWorld Abu Dhabi theme park with a capacity of 8.4 MW.
“We’re confident the 524 KWp project will help to deliver high-quality and reliable clean energy to this premier entertainment destination, which attracts millions of visitors from home and abroad,” said Michel Abi Saab, General Manager, Emerge. “With the UAE preparing to host COP28, this project demonstrates the sustainable impact that can be achieved across many other entertainment sites as we work towards the country’s Net Zero goal.”