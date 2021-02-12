Dubai: The Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island will welcome its first guests from February 15 across its 545 rooms. The upscale property - owned by boutique developer Miral - also features a beach club.
The hotel is part of Miral’s Dh4 billion investment into a Dh12 billion masterplan of Yas Bay. Yas Bay will feature three distinct areas across 14 million square feet - The Waterfront, where Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island is located, The Residences and Yas Creative Hub. Once complete, the project is set to attract 15,000 future residents and 10,000 plus white-collar professionals.
Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Miral said: “The hotel complements our leisure and entertainment attractions on Yas Bay, bringing our vision for the waterfront to life, and further positioning Yas Island as a top global destination for leisure, entertainment and business."
Jochem-Jan Sleiffer, Area President, Middle East, Africa & Turkey, Hilton, said: “We look forward to opening Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island soon, as the first of three hotels under development on Yas Island together with Miral. DoubleTree by Hilton Yas Island Residences and the WB Abu Dhabi, the world’s first Warner Bros. branded hotel are also expected to open later this year.”