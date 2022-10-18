Dubai: The Abu Dhabi based National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC) has launched construction of a 400,000 square metre fabrication yard in Saudi Arabia’s Ras Al Khair port.
The facility, which will do the fabrication of jackets and oil platforms, will include automated workshops and an advanced marine system. It will provide fabrication, maintenance, rigging and erection services, and will be ‘operational between all three phases of construction’.
The first phase will be completed by the end of Q3-2023. The capacity of the fabrication yard is expected to reach 60,000 tons per year by the end of the final phase, scheduled for 2026.
Ras Al Khair is Saudi Arabia's newest industrial port and will have more than 100 manufacturing projects over an area of 23 square kilometres. The 14 berths are equipped with assets to handle general and bulk cargos.
The new fabrication yard builds on our longstanding relationship, ongoing growth journey and expansion strategy in the Kingdom and complements our current projects in Saudi Arabia
NPCC has had a presence in the Kingdom for some time now and lists ‘key Saudi industry players’ as clients. It has worked on the extension works for a new condensate export terminal at the Jafurah field, and the engineering, procurement, fabrication, and installation of 14 SSS Jackets at Manifa field. Earlier this year, NPCC won two offshore contracts for the multi-billion Zuluf incremental project, a giant offshore oil field located in the Arabian Gulf, about 240 kilometres north of Dhahran.
And in 2019, there were three contracts to deliver a range of services comprising detailed engineering, fabrication, manufacturing, procurement, and commissioning of multiple steel structures of various types.