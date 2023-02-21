The company, which designs and produces guided weapons systems, will supply the armed forces with the ‘Desert Sting 25’, a light weight, air-to-surface precision-guided munition, designed to be deployed on multiple racks on aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The deal was signed on the second day of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) and the Naval Defence Exhibition (NAVDEX) 2023 in Abu Dhabi.

Saeed Al Mansoori, Senior Vice President of Advanced Concepts, a new EDGE business unit, said: “The DS-25 is a precision munition with an effective stand-off range and capable of integration onto a wide range of aircraft types. This contract will provide the UAE Armed Forces with flexibility in their air strike operations. We are delighted to be able to provide the UAE Armed Forces with this capability and further our relationship as we seek to provide innovative, UAE-made products.”

23 deals worth Dh12.64 billion signed in two days

Twelve deals worth Dh8.14 billion were signed on the second day of the exhibitions. With this, a total of 23 deals worth Dh12.64 billion have been signed in the first two days.

"The number of contracts signed with local companies has reached eight, with a total value of Dh7.6 billion, while the number of contracts signed with international companies has reached four, with a total value of Dh543 million,” Zayed Saeed Al Meraikhi, spokesperson of the Tawazun Council, the independent government entity that works closely with the Ministry of Defence, security agencies and Abu Dhabi Police, said at a press conference on Tuesday.

EDGE, BAE to explore opportunities

EDGE also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with BAE Systems, a global leader in advanced technology solutions, to explore potential collaboration and co-creation opportunities to enhance technologies and capabilities across the UAE.

The new strategic partnership will see both companies bring their collective expertise in cyber, maritime, air, and defence technologies in support of the UAE’s industrialisation ambitions to become a leading global hub for future defence and security solutions.

EDGE launches KATIM 2.0

EDGE also launched KATIM 2.0, a next generation secure application platform that features secure messaging, voice-calling, conferencing, file storing, and file sharing in a single secure communication and collaboration platform. Designed for governments, federal entities including the military, law enforcement, presidential affairs, and health departments, KATIM 2.0 is purpose built to serve ultra-secure and government-grade consumption. The platform leverages the latest technology, integrates multiple ultra-secure communication and collaboration functionalities, and provides trusted security that is usable, efficient, and effective.

EDGE, HAL sign agreement

EDGE has also signed an MoU with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), an organisation involved in the design, development, manufacturing, supply, and maintenance of aircraft, helicopters, engines, aerospace equipment, avionics, and related accessories for military and civil markets.