Dubai: The UAE has been ranked second globally, following the United States, in the number of new foreign direct investment (FDI) projects recorded last year, according to a report by the UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

The report, which analyzes FDI trends across 200 economies, highlights the UAE's robust performance despite a global downturn in FDI flows.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, noted that the UAE saw a significant 35 per cent increase in FDI inflows last year, totaling approximately Dh112 billion, placing it 11th globally. This achievement aligns with the country's strategic goals for 2030.

Additionally, the UAE leads in the Arab world, West Asia, and the Middle East in both inward and outward investments. The cumulative balance of inward FDI reached Dh828 billion, while the total for outgoing investments stood at Dh965 billion.