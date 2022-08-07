Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has announced the formation of the Dubai Digital Assets Business Group (D2A2), which aims to strengthen the digital asset industry’s role in the economic development of the UAE and the wider Middle East region, enhance digital business infrastructure and support the growth of digital companies in Dubai.
Among the key objectives of the new business group are promoting the digital asset industry in Dubai, boost transparency through market intelligence and data, support the interests and growth of digital asset companies and foster cross-border cooperation.
Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Chairman of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, noted that the group provides an ideal platform for companies operating in the digital asset sphere to unify their voices, address market challenges and align their ambitions, adding that such efforts will accelerate Dubai’s digital transformation.
Gaurang Desai, Chairman of D2A2, said: “We see an opportunity to turn Dubai and the UAE into a regional hub for digital assets. That is why it is very important to work towards creating a bridge for the digital asset industry to further integrate into the world economy by cooperating with counterpart organizations across the world. We wish to welcome all experts in the industry to come and join D2A2, to help us spread the principles of accountability, integrity and transparency, and promote the highest professional and ethical standards.”