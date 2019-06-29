Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dewa Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) unveiled its plans to build 5 new 400 kilovolt (kV) substations over the next three years, with an allocated budget of Dh2.2 billion. The five substations will be added to the total number of existing stations for 22 stations, one station was inaugurated in 2019. Dewa is working in adherence with its strategy to increase the efficiency of electricity services to support its facilities and future objectives, to raise the efficiency and reliability of its infrastructure, and contribute to economic growth and the prosperity of the Emirate.

“In adherence with the directives of [His Highness] Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Dewa’s vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation, we work to raise the capacity and efficiency of electricity grids, by developing world-class infrastructure to contribute to the sustainable development of the Emirate. Dewa also works to provide water and electricity services at the highest standards of availability, reliability, and efficiency. These ambitious plans will strengthen Dewa’s ability to produce energy. Dewa’s total production capacity reached 11,100 megawatts (MW) during 2019, while the peak demand for electricity was recorded at 8,507 MW in 2018, compared to 8,232 MW in 2017, reflecting a growth of 3.34 per cent. The five 400 kV substations will greatly contribute to Dewa’s efforts to meet the increasing demand for water and electricity in Dubai. We have allocated a total investment of DH 86 billion towards Dubai’s energy sector over the next five years, which will play a major role in supporting the growth of a green economy, and enhancing the UAE’s level of competitiveness in energy efficiency, and energy technologies,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dewa.