Jeddah: Cruise Saudi, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF) specializing in developing the cruise sector in the Kingdom, has announced the commercial launch of its cruise line 'AROYA Cruises' and immediate booking for various trips on its website.
AROYA Cruises is the first Arabian cruise line, offering an authentic Arabian experience to guests at sea and on land.
AROYA Cruises is a 335-metre floating resort with 1,678 cabins, including balcony cabins overlooking the sea and luxury suites and villas.
The ship can accommodate more than 3,362 passengers and includes 20 entertainment venues across 18 decks that provide shopping at AROYA's shops, performances in the 1,018-seat theatre, and shows and movies for children.
AROYA Cruises also offers exclusive VIP experiences. Tourist trips are scheduled in the Red Sea in December 2024, with visits to the AROYA Cruise's private island and destinations in Egypt and Jordan.