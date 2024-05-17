Abu Dhabi: Ultra-low-cost carrier Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, a Hungarian ultra-low-fare Wizz Air subsidiary, has expanded its ‘Wizz MultiPass’ – a flight subscription service – to travellers in the UAE.

“The Wizz MultiPass enables passengers to enjoy a fixed price for their ticket and baggage for the entire year and travel every month on international flights from, and to, the UAE for a fixed monthly fee,” the airline said in a statement on Friday.

The airline said in a statement that the monthly flight subscription service offers consistent airfares unaffected by seasonal changes or last-minute bookings. With the subscription service, airline passengers can travel multiple times and gain loyalty rewards.

The travel scheme allows travellers to customise their subscription plan and enables flexibility with additional services, such as WIZZ Priority and/or a 20 kg checked-in bag.

Johan Eidhagen, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said, “The MultiPass is a smart innovation that provides more flexibility for our most loyal and savvy customers, ensuring they can access our best fares year-round. We are proud to offer products that enable our customers to tailor their experience, and we look forward to welcoming them to board soon.”

Passengers can choose between one-way or return flight options and whether to add the Wizz Priority service and/or baggage allowance. As with a regular Wizz Air ticket, the airline said that additional services can be purchased and added to the booking before the flight via the ‘Check-in and Bookings’ page.

How much does it cost? > Ticket only monthly subscriptions are priced at Dh259 per month (one-way) and Dh519 (return)

> Ticket and Wizz Priority is priced at Dh369 (one way) and Dh739 (return)

> Ticket + 20kg checked-in bag is priced at Dh423 (one-way) and Dh847 (return)

> Ticket + Wizz Priority + 20 kg checked-in bag is priced at Dh533 (one-way) and Dh1067 (return)

The airline has said that with the ticket-only fare, its MultiPass subscribers can save up to 40 per cent on tickets between even the most popular summer destinations this year.

“This is a wonderful opportunity ahead of the summer peak season, especially for passengers who need to commute frequently from the UAE to any chosen international route,” it said.