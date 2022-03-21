The workshops attracted an enthusiastic and curious crowd from across the UAE with some attendants from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan and Qatar. The demand and interest in the workshops were so high from outside the region that Advanced Media live streamed all eight workshops on Facebook live to allow access to a wider range of audience. Kaveh Farnam, the CEO of Advanced Media, remarked on the quality of the workshops, “I have spoken to all the instructors, and we are all in agreement that the level of knowledge and expertise of our participants is very clearly higher than previous years and that is a great sign for the growth of media production in the region. It also means that as Advanced Media we have been able to fulfill our mission in training and equipping our community with the latest advancements.” Alaa Al Rantisi, the managing director, further commented, “It was absolutely great to see many familiar faces after two years of the pandemic, but I was thrilled to see a new crowd walking in through our showroom. There is no better way to celebrate 20 years in the business than to know that you have already welcomed the next generation. We are truly excited for what is yet to come.”