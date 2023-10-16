Panel discussions have emerged as the foremost attraction of Gulf News Immigration and Citizenship Exhibition (GNICE) , where industry experts and thought leaders converge to share their insights on the latest opportunities and trends in the immigration sector.

A series of interactive sessions – taking place on the sidelines of the main exhibition – will provide a wealth of information, foster discussions, and allow attendees to gain valuable perspectives to plan their immigration journey.

With more than 30 exhibitors specialising in immigration, residency and citizenship by investment, and study abroad, GNICE 2023 – aiming to draw over 2,500 visitors over two days – is a great opportunity for prospective immigrants, entrepreneurs and business owners to gather for an unparalleled experience and explore immigration and citizenship pathways.

During a session on October 21, titled Secure your tomorrow: Immigration pathways for a better future, speakers will shed light on skilled and business migration, explaining how they can serve as a power tool for families to explore global opportunities and diversify assets. Panelists will provide a comprehensive view of immigration opportunities in popular destinations such as Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the US, the UK, and many European nations, ensuring that attendees leave with a well-rounded understanding of the sector.

Sensing demand for international education, Gulf News brings together career counsellors and immigration consultants to discuss higher education and immigration opportunities in countries that draw most students from across the world. The panel discussion – Study abroad: Your path to international careers – will equip visitors with the insights and strategies they need to plan their future.

GNICE has an engaging discussion on investment migration on October 22, where panelists will dive deep into residency and citizenship trends, sharing their know-how to help people navigate the evolving landscape of citizenship and residency.

In another session, panelists will look at various immigration routes currently available for individuals looking to relocate and embark on a path to personal and professional fulfillment. They will talk about employment-based immigration programmes, study abroad options, entrepreneurial migration and specialised skill categories, weighing the pros and cons of each pathway.

Apart from the panel discussions, GNICE also will feature a series of exclusive presentations and interactive sessions by the UAE’s top immigration firms where sectoral opportunities will be highlighted, challenges will be addressed, and potential solutions will be explored, offering visitors practical insights.