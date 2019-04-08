Dubai Arena will be known as Coca-Cola Arena under new 10-year agreement

Meraas struck a 10-year sponsorship deal with the soft drinks giant Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: The new 17,000-seat Dubai Arena, set to open in City Walk this June, will be named the Coca-Cola Arena after its owner Meraas struck a 10-year sponsorship deal with the soft drinks giant on Monday morning.

While the commercial terms of the deal were not disclosed, Meraas said in a statement that the agreement would give Coke a number of exclusive on-site rights.

“We are proud to have a company of such worldwide renown as Coca-Cola taking on the naming rights for the arena in the long-term,” said Meraas group chairman Abdullah Al Habbai. “It is a testament to the unrivalled positioning of Dubai as a global tourism, leisure and entertainment hub.”

A promotional video for the arena released on Monday suggests that basketball, comedy, boxing, performance art and live music will all feature heavily in the venue’s upcoming slate of entertainment.

Coca-Cola actively sponsors a number of venues, including the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, an exhibition centre; the Coca-Cola Park in Pennsylvania, a baseball park; and the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta, a concert venue.

“We are proud to be a part of this highly anticipated entertainment destination which demonstrates our commitment to the region,” said Murat Ozgel, general manager of Coca-Cola Middle East.