Studies have shown that many brave minds and innovative thinkers became their own bosses, instead of reporting to their managers, after the global economic downturn of 2008-2009. Today, we see how successful they are, running top organisations, such as WhatsApp, Instagram, Uber, and Slacks.

Currently, there are great opportunities to start and grow your startup that directly responds to market needs. Today, a startup’s future is highly sector-dependent. However, if an entrepreneur is able to provide a product or service to a market that needs it, they will have a strong business basis.

Business set-up in Dubai

Ayub Ahmed Sait, Director and CEO, Capital International Group of Enterprises, says there has never been a better time for company formation in Dubai than now. “The signs are particularly promising right now. That’s a statement that would probably have held true at any time in the past decade or so, but right now, it’s the time to start a company. Thanks to its visionary leaders, the UAE is the fastest-recovering economy in the world and the most stable and diversified one in the long term,” he explains.

Worldwide, investors see the UAE’s ecosystem as a great place to grow their operations. It is well established as a prime destination for multinationals to set up their regional base and serve high growth markets in the Middle East. It is also the perfect location for new business set-ups across diverse sectors. “Starting your own business may seem difficult at the beginning, but with the right support and guidance, you can become a licensed entrepreneur in Dubai. The new normal has given us new opportunities to start fresh. So become a part of this exciting new phase and turn your entrepreneurial aspirations into reality. CIG is here to simplify and help you through every stage of your company formation in Dubai and the UAE,” says Sait.

All about CIG

CIG Business Services is a subsidiary of Capital International Group of Enterprises LLC, a group of companies diversified into startup advisory, business solutions, business hub with more than 83 luxurious offices (serviced offices, co-working spaces and hot desks), accounting and tax advisory, assistance for corporate bank account opening, marketing solutions, information technology services, corporate government liaison, immigration and visa services, legal solutions, general trading, real estate, investments, second passport, foreign migration services, etc.

For years, CIG has been involved and associated with various committees, business councils, and official boards such as Dubai Economy, Dubai FDI, and Abu Dhabi FDI, further expanding its wide range of business networks in the UAE. With the support of the Dubai Department of Economic Development, CIG has been providing hassle-free services to domestic and international investors and businesses in the emirate.

The company has also tied up with major free zone and offshore entities in the UAE, holding all the valid authorisations to acquire the status of “Registered Agents and Members”. With Dubai today recognised as one of the world’s top ten fintech hubs, CIG offers a dynamic and flexible platform that connects fintech startups with leading financial hubs, such as like DIFC and Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

Instalment plans

CIG has special instalment plans to help clients in these financially trying times. It offers a zero per cent flexible instalment plan with no down payment. This is available in three, six, nine, and 12 months instalments with zero per cent interest with leading banks in the UAE.

Corporate responsibility

CIG supports charitable initiatives and fundraising activities of Dubai-based organisations, such as Dubai Cares and the Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Est. CIG has partnerships and association with clients and agents referring successful business. It has always encouraged referral programmes and offers attractive perks to every introducer. Currently, CIG is offering free Emirates return air ticket for every successful business referrals.

Contact CIG on 800 CIG (244) or email info@cigdubai.ae. Visit www.cigdubai.ae or www.thecapital.ae.

Lifetime investor visa with 100 per cent ownership in Dubai mainland – starting Dh18,499 Auto renewal, pay only once and renew every three years with no additional cost

1. Trade license (government charges)

2. Corporate service agent fee

3. Preparation of legal documents

4. Corporate PRO services

5. Court fee

6. Immigration card

7. One investor visa – Lifetime

8. Bank account opening

9. Company stamp

Time and money are of the essence in entrepreneurship. This is why we don’t want any delays. Flexibility is key when starting a business and by launching this exclusive offer, we hope to help those with ambitions to transform their ideas into successful business ventures.

Two years license package – starting from Dh29,999 Pay for a year and get two years Dubai mainland license with 100 per cent ownership

1. Trade license (government charges)

2. Corporate service agent fee

3. Bank account opening

4. E-office

5. Company stamp

By making business setup simple and providing bespoke advice, CIG takes away the trouble in the early stages of company formation. The SME community is the backbone of Dubai’s economy. We are confident that our offer will continue to support entrepreneurship and innovation and in turn, the nation’s wider economic diversification strategy.

Rent a serviced office and get a complimentary license sponsorship: Luxurious office space in prime locations at an economic cost

The Capital Business Centre provides exceptional serviced office solutions that are equipped with hi-tech telephone/ Internet / wi-fi and conference facilities

Breakout lounge with panoramic view

Locations: Downtown, Al Barsha and many more

Easy commute on the metro as The Capital is located next to Dubai Mall Metro Station

The center and the offices are made to cater to your business needs and requirements