Tesla Inc.'s record round of global layoffs include 2,688 workers in Austin, where the company's headquarters and a major factory are located.
The job cuts will begin during a 14-day period that starts June 14, according to a WARN notice filed with the Texas Workforce Commission.
Tesla had more than 140,000 employees globally before it started its largest-ever round of job cuts. On April 15, the electric-vehicle maker said it was slashing more than 10 per cent of its workforce. The actual number of people ushered out may exceed 20,000, people familiar with the company's planning told Bloomberg earlier this month.
The company employs about 22,000 people in Austin. Tesla's production facility there makes the Model Y and Cybertruck, though it wasn't clear how many of the roles cut were factory jobs.