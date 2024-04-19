Tesla is recalling 3,878 Cybertrucks to fix an accelerator pedal pad that could come loose and get lodged in the interior trim, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Friday.

A trapped accelerator pedal could cause the vehicle to accelerate unintentionally, increasing the risk of a crash, the auto safety regulator said in a notice.

Tesla started deliveries of its Cybertruck electric pickup truck late last year, after a two-year delay due to production problems and battery-supply constraints.

The company's shares fell nearly 3 per cent before the bell on Friday, adding to its five-session losing streak during which the stock lost about 14%.

Tesla will replace or repair the accelerator pedal assembly at no charge and owners will be notified through letters mailed to them in June, the NHTSA said.

In the first quarter of 2024 the EV maker had three recalls affecting about 2.4 million vehicles, according to a report by recall management firm BizzyCar.

However, most issues related to Tesla recalls are usually resolved through over-the-air software updates.