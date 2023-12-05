In a dazzling spectacle at Tesla’s Austin headquarters, the long-anticipated Tesla Cybertruck has finally rolled off the production line and into the hands of its first owners.

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, spared no theatrics as he declared this angular beast the harbinger of a thrilling automotive future.

Musk affirmed the Cybertruck’s robust steel body, claiming it to be bulletproof, and touted its “rock-proof” windows.

With an impressive towing capacity exceeding 11,000 pounds and the ability to accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour in a mere 2.6 seconds, the truck boasts a “super-tough” composite bed measuring six feet in length and four feet in width.

Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk introduces the newly unveiled all-electric battery-powered Tesla Cybertruck at Tesla Design Center Image Credit: AFP/File

You can go on trips for up to 340 miles with just one charge — perfect for off-road adventures. Cybertrucks can recharge quickly — with 15 minutes of Supercharging — gaining back up to 136 miles of range in no time.

Tesla CEO expressed his belief that the Cybertruck would revolutionise road aesthetics, declaring that the future finally aligns with a futuristic vision.

While the rear-wheel drive version will start at $60,990 (approx Dh2,25,000), the dual-motor and tri-motor “Cyberbeast” editions promise more power, speed, and range, with prices soaring up to $99,990 (approx Dh3,65,000).

Here are five top features to watch out for in the new Tesla Cybertruck

Revolutionary design

Tesla Cybertruck has a bold trapezoidal exterior inspired by “Blade Runner” that challenges traditional pickup aesthetics. The stainless-steel alloy exoskeleton has been hailed for its durability and a unique look setting it apart from conventional trucks.

Impressive range and power

Tesla Cybertruck has diverse range options, from the base rear-wheel drive’s estimated 250 miles to the “Cyberbeast” variant’s 340 miles. The top-tier “Cyberbeast” boasts acceleration from 0 to 60mph in a mere 2.6 seconds, outperforming many sports cars.

The truck's utility stems from its 6-foot-long bed, extra storage space beneath the bed, and a tonneau cover that aligns with the angular design. Image Credit: AP

Innovative utility features

Musk says that the truck’s practicality lies in its 6-foot-long bed, additional storage space under the bed, and a tonneau cover following the angular design. The powered gate, bulletproof doors, and 11,000-pound towing capacity make it a great choice for various needs.

Durable build and unique materials

Tesla makes groundbreaking use of a stainless-steel body, making Cybertruck the first car in the US since the DMC DeLorean. The armour glass, resistant to baseball impacts at 70mph, adds an extra layer of toughness.

Versatile power supply

Cybertruck drivers can experience convenience with 120-volt and 240-volt outlets in the bed and cabin, enabling the operation of tools or charging of electric vehicles.

Tesla Cybertruck can provide up to 11.5 kilowatts of power, making it a potential backup power source for homes.