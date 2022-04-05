Business of Preloved Fashion also known as BOPF, a preloved luxury fashion brand that has entered the UAE lifestyle sphere, has launched the online platform connecting buyers and sellers through a shared love for fashion that tells a story.

BOPF have attracted a client base who are forward thinking and who appreciate the story behind a preloved piece, not just the price point. As such, each item has been carefully selected to feature on the website, like the highly coveted Hermès 35 “Eclat” bag, in blue bull leather. This preloved Birkin Bag in the sought-after size 35 features luxurious gold hardware accents and a stunning leather that pairs wonderfully with any outfit.

Another item to watch is the Chanel red quilted leather 19 flap bag.

This particular item is in brand new condition and is crafted in a vibrant red leather. The Chanel 19 bag was created in March 2019, as part of Karl Lagerfeld’s final collection, and it has since become a firm favorite amongst Chanel lovers. BOPF’s website includes a buy-now pay-later initiative, which is interest free, making it accessible for everyone.

More than just an online outlet, the website’s seller’s platform offers users the chance to make up to 85 per cent commission on their sold items through an easy-to-use system. Users must simply upload photographs and brief details of their preloved item and BOPF does the rest of the work.

With transparency and authenticity at their core, BOPF features a reliable authentication process. The authentication tool, which provides a 99.1% accuracy rate is the first of its kind, using AI technology to inspect every individual item. Every inch of the material, stitching and hardware undergoes the inspection and BOPF ensures that “We do not list an item if we have even an ounce of doubt on its authenticity.”

Founded by a team experienced in luxury fashion and united by shared values, BOPF aims to keep up with current trends whilst communicating an overall timeless approach to fashion. Their founder, Hadiza Aboubacar has made it her mission to empower both consignors and buyers to extend the life cycle of luxury fashion goods. Hadiza holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Management and a master’s degree in International Marketing. On top of this, she has six years of luxury resale experience here in Dubai. Now, her focus is on the customer experience and creating value in the sustainable fashion space.