Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), one of the largest listed integrated utility companies in the EMEA region, announced the placement of $1.5 billion in 7-year and 30-year dual-tranche bonds. Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), one of the largest listed integrated utility companies in the EMEA region, announced the placement of $1.5 billion in 7-year and 30-year dual-tranche senior unsecured notes.T

he 7-year notes, sized at $750 million and maturing April 2028, were issued at a coupon rate of 2 per cent. The 30-year notes, also sized at $750 million and maturing April 2051, were issued at a coupon rate of 3.4 per cent. The 30-year tranche is TAQA’s first Formosa issuance dual-listed in Taipei and London to tap into Taiwanese demand.

The order book was four times oversubscribed with strong demand from Asian investors setting the stage for further orders from MENA, Europe and the US.

The final order book of $6.1 billion allowed the company to achieve significantly lower interest costs than on existing TAQA bonds. The Notes are rated Aa3 by Moody’s and AA- by Fitch, in line with the corporate credit ratings of the company.

Net proceeds from the sale of the Notes will be used for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of outstanding debt.

The issuance was arranged and offered through a syndicate of joint lead managers and bookrunners comprising of Bank of China, Citi, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, Mashreq, Mizuho Securities and MUFG.

In addition to the bond issuance, TAQA offered to buy back, for cash, all the $1.5 billion of outstanding corporate bonds maturing in 2021 and up to $250 million of the bonds maturing in January 2023, subject to customary conditions.

A total of $712 million of the 2021 Notes were tendered by investors whilst the buy back of the 2023 Notes continues as of the date of this release. The buy backs were arranged by BNP Paribas, HSBC, MUFG and SMBC Nikko acting as joint dealer managers.