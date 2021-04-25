Key institutions from across the UAE benefitted from the skills and knowledge exchange

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) and UK's Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) held a series of joint technical training workshops on anti-money laundering measures. Image Credit: Agency

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) and UK's Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) held a series of joint technical training workshops on anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT), in March and April 2021.

The workshops, hosted by the HRMC's team of experts, provided an opportunity to share the latest advances in AML/CFT thinking as part of the UAE's ongoing efforts to raise awareness, build technical expertise, and further strengthen its supervisory system.

Key institutions from across the UAE benefitted from the skills and knowledge exchange, including the Ministry of Economy, Federal Customs Authority, and the Central Bank. The workshops were designed to share the UK Government's leading approach, experience and latest AML/CFT methods, with a focus on several specific target areas of risk, including:

Trade-based money laundering, including the misrepresentation of price, quantity or quality of goods moved through international trade such as in the precious metals sector.

Money Service Businesses (MSBs), including understanding AML/CFT risks in the remittance, currency exchange, and cheque cashing markets.

Money laundering in high-risk sectors such as Trust and Corporate Service Providers (TCSPs), real estate, and high-value dealers.

Information sharing, including the planning and preparation for open-source and other detailed cross-government investigations.

"We are pleased to partner with HMRC to lead these technical workshops covering a number of important AML/CFT subject areas. This robust knowledge exchange will support and better bolster the UAE's capabilities in effectively addressing financial crime issues and to assist in building a stronger and more sustainable financial ecosystem," said Amna Fikri, Director of the Economic and Trade Affairs Department, UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

The joint training sessions hosted with the United Kingdom form a key part of the UAE's wide range of activities to prevent money laundering and terrorist financing, including initiatives to facilitate international and domestic cooperation.