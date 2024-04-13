Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates, represented by the Ministry of Finance, announced its participation in the 2024 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG) in Washington, D.C., from 15 to 20 April 2024.

On the sidelines of the Spring Meetings, Al Hussaini will participate in the second G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) Meeting, lead under the Brazilian presidency for the year 2024, deliver a keynote address at the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) plenary, and chair the joint WBG-IMF Development Committee plenary.

The Minister will also meet with the IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and other participating finance ministers, central bank governors, and heads of regional financial institutions of the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, and Pakistan (MENAP) region.

Al Hussaini said: "The UAE Ministry of Finance will aim to advance discussions on macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability, as well as address the ripple effects of geopolitical challenges on global trade and medium-term growth prospects. In the context of the current landscape, it will be vital to strengthen multilateral efforts to accelerate sustainable development and push the world towards an inclusive and resilient path."