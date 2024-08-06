Dubai: Want to open a bank account at a currency exchange house?
The UAE digital bank ruya is partneriing LuLu Exchange to offer such a facility for residents. This allows ruya customers to deposit cash into their ruya accounts at any of LuLu Exchange's 140 customer engagement centers in the UAE for free.
"By enabling cash deposits through LuLu Exchange branches, we are making banking more accessible and convenient for our customers,” said Christoph Koster, CEO of ruya.
ruya already allows customers to open bank accounts in 'less than five minutes' using their UAE Pass. The latest arrangement 'further empowers' ruya customers by offering the 'convenience of cash deposits through any LuLu Exchange branch in the UAE'.