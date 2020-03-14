Will lend Dh50b of its funds to UAE banks at zero cost

The UAE Central Bank located on the Baynoonah street in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Dubai: The UAE Central Bank is pumping in Dh100 billion as stimulus package to offset the slowdown in the economy set off by the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent drop in business activity.

This will be split into Dh50 billion from the Central Bank’s own funds, which will be offered to local banks at zero interest rates. These will be routed as collateralised loans to the borrowing banks, the Central Bank said in a statement.

The other Dh50 billion will be tapped through the capital buffers operated by banks operating in the country.

Banks who use the Central Bank funds can use it to give “temporary relief” to private sector businesses and individual clients for a period of up to 6 months.

The initiative - called the Targeted Economic Support Scheme - represents the single largest stimulus package among Gulf states to date. It comes just days after the Central Bank issued a directive to local banks to go easy on loan payments by customers, advising a “re-scheduling of loans contracts, granting temporary deferrals on monthly loan payments, and reducing fees and commissions for affected customers”.

In its latest statement, issued late Saturday, the Central Bank said it had foreign currency reserves of Dh405 billion plus as of March 10, to support any market intervention/stimulus offering. It added that it remains committed to maintaining the dirham peg to the US dollar.

