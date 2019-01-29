In the past two decades, there have been very few mergers among local banks in the GCC. Majority of the M&A activity in the sector were in the form of cross border acquisitions to widen the geographic presence. Two of the biggest banking mergers took place in the UAE, nearly a decade apart from each other. The formation of Emirates NBD and First Abu Dhabi Bank were significant deals for the UAE, where on both occasions, the biggest bank in the country was formed.