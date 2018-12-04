Hassan Sajwani, Head of Emirati Segment, ADCB said: “As a proud Emirati, the customer’s success is driven by their values, traditions and ambitions that we strive to support. Hence, we have created an entirely new banking experience called ADCB Emirati. It’s designed to fulfill the customer’s individual financial and lifestyle needs as an Emirati, giving them unparalleled access to exclusive products and services, preferential rates and lifestyle and dining offers.”