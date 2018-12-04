The Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) has launched a service exclusive for Emiratis.
“ADCB Emirati” is a comprehensive service providing tailor-made banking solutions for UAE nationals. The product comes in two variations - “Emirati” for the young generation and “Emirati Excellency” – focusing on wealth management solutions and day-to-day banking needs.
Customers signing up for “ADCB Emirati” will get priority services such as a dedicated relationship officer, valet parking, and a special queue at ADCB branches. Access to a 24/7 dedicated contact center along with preferential rates and fees are among other benefits.
ADCB Emirati customers will also be entitled to TouchPoints Rewards, ADCB’s award winning loyalty program that gives reward points redeemable instantly at a wide range of retailers towards miles, vouchers, bill payments and more.
Other benefits include Shari’ah compliant solutions, range of discounts and offers from a range of partners across lifestyle, entertainment, shopping, dining and travel sectors. “ADCB Emirati” customers will also be entitled to complimentary access to the Diamond Lounge at the VIP Terminal in Abu Dhabi International Airport and other international airport lounges.
Hassan Sajwani, Head of Emirati Segment, ADCB said: “As a proud Emirati, the customer’s success is driven by their values, traditions and ambitions that we strive to support. Hence, we have created an entirely new banking experience called ADCB Emirati. It’s designed to fulfill the customer’s individual financial and lifestyle needs as an Emirati, giving them unparalleled access to exclusive products and services, preferential rates and lifestyle and dining offers.”