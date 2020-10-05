Stalling... Pandemic's been an insurmountable problem until now, but the Indian government is not helping matters through dilly-dallying on key decisions. Image Credit: AP

New Delhi: India's delay in appointing a new central bank committee to decide interest rates is just the latest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's key economic reforms that are failing to gain traction during the nation's worst crisis in decades.

Three of his keystone reforms - the goods and services tax (GST), a bankruptcy and insolvency law and the Monetary Policy Committee - have been mired in problems since the COVID-19 outbreak upended economic activity. Modi's administration has delayed payments it promised India's 28 states as compensation under the new consumption tax regime, increasing tension between the two tiers of government.

A dud law

The bankruptcy law has been suspended, frustrating the loan recovery efforts of lenders already saddled with one of the world's worst bad-loan problem. And on top of that, the government didn't appoint members to the central bank's MPC in time for its scheduled policy decision last week, delaying possible stimulus that the economy desperately needs.

"In such uncertain times, the least we can do is avoid unnecessary uncertainty - the MPC episode has just added to the ongoing chaos," said Amol Agrawal, an assistant professor in the department of economics and public policy at Ahmedabad University. "Reforms have surely been dealt a blow by the pandemic."

Slump of record proportions

Modi has been hailed by investors for his business-friendly reforms, which had been under discussion for years but pushed through in the first three years when he first took office in 2014. The stall in reforms is weighing on the outlook for Asia's third-largest economy, which has gone from one of the fastest growing in the world to among the worst hit during the pandemic.

India's gross domestic product contracted a record 23.9 per cent in the June quarter from a year ago, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is predicting the economy will shrink 14.8 per cent in the fiscal year through March 2021.

The government is still pushing through reforms in the farm sector and seeking changes to the nation's rigid labor rules. The GST dispute is particularly worrying - Modi's government is short of 2.35 trillion rupees ($32 billion) of the 3 trillion rupees it owes states this year, and is encouraging them to borrow the shortfall amount until it can resume payments when tax revenue improves.

With states unable to deliver key spending programmes, some have threatened to take the matter to court. On the bankruptcy law, banks were broadly against the government's blanket suspension of it to provide relief to businesses hurt by the pandemic. The move will further delay bankruptcy settlements for banks grappling with huge bad-debt ratios.

No excuses

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code "is the most effective instrument available to banks for recovering their defaulted loans to the best extent possible," Subhash Chandra Garg, a former top bureaucrat at the Finance Ministry in the Modi government, told businessmen recently. "Suspension of IBC should be revoked," he said, adding that the code had created an "institutional path and a shift in the effectiveness of dispute resolution."

The delay in appointing new MPC members at the Reserve Bank of India after their terms ended in August adds a new layer of complication for bankers. It could weigh on lending at a time when credit growth is already weak.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said last week the delay in appointments to the MPC wasn't by design, and the names of three new external members would be announced shortly.