Despite weaker net asset positions relative to pre-2015 levels due to the drop in oil prices, GCC countries have pledged a large sum of funds to a broader group of countries. Recipient countries are facing myriad challenges including wars, volatile oil prices, and other external shocks. According to S&P analysts, the GCC countries have veered toward a more activist foreign policy and are focused on building political, military, and trade alliances in the Middle East and North Africa region and the Horn of Africa.