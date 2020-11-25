Dubai: Emirates NBD has unveiled its next-generation global corporate banking platform, ‘businessONLINE’.
The Group-wide, single instance, omnichannel platform delivers a full suite of cash management, trade finance and liquidity management solutions to the bank’s clients – ranging from small and medium sized businesses to large corporations and government institutions.
businessONLINE has been built to simplify working capital management, streamline complex operations and offer businesses full visibility across financial relationships, accounts, and activities, delivering a single view across all their markets. Clients can undertake cross-border transactions seamlessly, access a consolidated view of their balances across regions and currencies, and make the most of tailor-made advice for their business needs.
Based on user feedback
“The platform has been built based on extensive user feedback and incorporates ERP business solutions from SAP to create an offering that truly responds to our clients working capital management requirements, in addition to supporting the UAE’s drive towards digitisation in all aspects of business,” said Ahmed Al Qassim, Senior Executive Vice President, Group Head, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Emirates NBD.
The plaftorm addresses the inconvenience and potentially high costs associated with maintaining separate system interfaces by offering seamless integration with multiple technology partners. This aggregation model provides businesses one-stop access to several banking products. One such example is the Enterprise Resource Management (ERP) solution, powered by leading technology provider SAP, which allows businessONLINE to support all operational requirements of small to medium sized businesses. It enables them to stay on top of their operations and cash flow through a suite of services that covers accounting, sales, inventory, purchasing, CRM and more.
The omni-channel platform offers a superior client experience formulated through co-creation with more than 3,000 corporate and business clients, whose feedback was gathered through online surveys, face to face interviews and detailed workshops. Predefined customer journeys and personas of various corporate scenarios were enhanced using design thinking workshops, which helped in creating persona led- dashboards and intuitive navigation. Among its key features is a widget-based dashboard that provides contextual and relevant information to corporate treasurers including net position, accounts summary view, FX positions, facility utilization, exchanges and interest rates.