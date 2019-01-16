Loans and deposits increased by 8 per cent and 7 per cent respectively during 2018. The advances to deposits ratio remains comfortably within management’s target range at 94.3 per cent and the liquidity coverage ratio is at a healthy 195.3 per cent. During 2018, the bank raised Dh8.2 billion of term funding through a mix of public issues and private placements with maturities out to thirty years. Term funding represents 10 per cent of total liabilities. The bank renegotiated an existing funding facility at more competitive pricing, extending it to 2021 and upsizing it to $2 billion.