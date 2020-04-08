RAKBANK sent messages to customers about the new measures in the wake of coronavirus

RAKBANK announces to to discontinue encashing of cheques at the teller counters with effect from April 12. Image Credit: Atiq-ur-Rehman/Gulf News/archive

Dubai: The national bank of Ras Al Khaimah — RAKBANK — has informed its customers that the bank is discontinuing encashment of cash ore bearer cheques at the teller counters with effect from April 12 until further notice.

In a message sent to customers, the bank also advises account holders not to issue cash or bearer cheques to anyone.

“Due to the prevailing situation and our constant review to ensure we maintain the safety of our customers and employees by minimising physical interactions whilst maintaining our levels of service, we are discontinuing encashment of cash or bearer cheques to your customers at our branch teller counters effective 12th April 2020 until further notice,” reads a notice issued by the bank.

The bank notice further reads: “We request you to refrain from issuance of cash or bearer cheques to your customers or business counterparts during this time and use the below alternatives instead:

1. Issue account payee cheques which your customers can deposit in their accounts through clearing. If you receive a cash cheque drawn on RAKBANK, you can deposit it in your RAKBANK account through our drop boxes or ATMs/EDMs to be paid.

2. Transfer funds and make your bill payments through Digital Banking

3. Use our Mobile Cash facility self-cash withdrawals or to pay third parties. We would like to remind you that we have enhanced our debit card withdrawal limits to facilitate convenient and easy withdrawals from our ATMs.