Impairment allowances for the full year was down 24 per cent to Dh1.26 billion compared to Dh1.67 billion reported for the year 2017. Overall, the bank’s asset quality improved during the year. Non-performing loans (NPL) ratio for the year was 2.9 per cent compared to 2.1 per cent as at December 31, 2017. At the yearend 2018, provision coverage ratio was 130.2 per cent compared to 162.9 per cent for 2017. Collective impairment allowances at the yearend 2018 were 2.32 per cent of credit risk weighted assets.